HART

Based on real events, Hart is a poignant portrait of an introspective former superstar in the afterlife of his career. The film tells us of a duel between a man and his passion. More than a biographical film about an iconic boxer in Canada, Hart propose a meditative approach about a man whose passion gave him everything, only to take it all away. True hymn to an art, a body, a sport… But what remains of this passion today?

Directors/Producers: Regis Coussot and Nicolas-Alexandre Tremblay

Producer : Didier Théodore

DOP/Producer: Jérome Hof

XRAY FILMS, HOFCUT, DIMA PRODUCTIONS

Distribution: DIMA FILMS inc